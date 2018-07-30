Wauwatosa police: 3 arrested, charged after home invasion near 116th & Watertown Plank Rd.

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police confirmed for FOX6 News that three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a home invasion that happened in Wauwatosa. The accused are 36-year-old Antwuan Hardy, 36-year-old Nicole Kauper and 34-year-old Brandon Lane.

Wauwatosa police plan to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. about this case. FOX6 News plans to stream that event.

Authorities said around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, two suspects armed with handguns went inside the duplex near 116th and Watertown Plank Road and used a very aggressive, high level of force against the occupants in an attempt to commit the robbery.

Four adults and a child were held against their will for an unknown amount of time. Police said they were restrained.

Police didn’t get the call for help until just after midnight on Friday, July 13. Authorities found a woman and child struck multiple times with a weapon who needed medical attention.

According to police, the suspects were viciously trying to obtain financial information.

“This was very aggressive. There was a significant level of force,” Wauwatosa Police Capt. Brian Zalewski said during a media briefing. “They were striking the victims with either weapons or some other object.”

