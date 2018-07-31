2 in custody after 4 teens, dog shot with pellet gun from building above Hank Aaron Trail

MILWAUKEE — Two people are in custody and charges are pending after four teenagers and a dog were shot with a pellet gun along the Hank Aaron Trail on Wednesday night, July 18, near Milwaukee and Canal in the Menomonee Valley.

Police said someone opened fire with a pellet gun near 35th and Canal around 7 p.m.

The pellets struck three 16-year-olds, a 14-year-old and a dog as they walked the trail. They thought they were hit by actual bullets, and called 911.

The incident was treated like an active shooter situation, with dozens of officers responding to the area. During the investigation Wednesday night, July 18 Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the suspect used a “high-powered pellet gun,” taking aim from a building above the bluff. Investigators have recovered the weapon.

All of the victims are expected to be OK. The dog was taken to a vet. Police said there was a fifth person walking with the group who wasn’t hit.