2018 Lollapalooza: How to go on a budget, packing list do’s and don’ts

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest may be over -- but if you're still looking to get your music fix -- Lollapalooza is less than a week away. Travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore, joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us all about how to do Lollapalooza on a budget.
Where to Stay & Getting Around:
- Low $300s downtown, within walking distance; still good availability. (Cheapest/closest - Swissotel Chicago -- $328)
- $160+ near airport and suburbs, but consider extra transportation costs
- Use public transportation whenever possible; expect ride-share services to have very high surge pricing
- Bike-shares (the local service is called Divvy) are a great way to get around town; Uber has also launched Uber Bikes via its app
At the Fest:
- Cashless Option - Go cashless and use your Lolla wristband for all your festival purchase; activation details on Lolla website - must do this before you arrive
- Shopping: Be sure to stop by the huge LollaShop @ Buckingham Fountain; or order on Lolla Mobile app and pick up at to-go tent
- Dining: Chow Town, curated by celebrity chef, Graham Elliott, offers much more than typical carnival-type fare
- You can allso order pizza from mobile app and pick up at tent near Buckingham Fountain
- After Shows: If you can`t catch your favorite artist at the festival, you may be able to see them performing at a smaller venue around town - check out the Lolla website for details
Packing List Do's & Don'ts:
Do Bring:
- A small drawstring backpack only - backpacks w/ multiple pockets are prohibited
- Portable power for your cell phone
- Sunscreen lotion (aerosol cans prohibited)
- Water bottle
- Cash or ATM card as a backup
- ID
- Earplugs
- Flip flops
Don't bring or wear:
- Designer sunglasses
- Expensive jewelry