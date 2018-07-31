2018 Lollapalooza: How to go on a budget, packing list do’s and don’ts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest may be over -- but if you're still looking to get your music fix -- Lollapalooza is less than a week away. Travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore, joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us all about how to do Lollapalooza on a budget.

Where to Stay & Getting Around:

Low $300s downtown, within walking distance; still good availability. (Cheapest/closest - Swissotel Chicago -- $328)

$160+ near airport and suburbs, but consider extra transportation costs

Use public transportation whenever possible; expect ride-share services to have very high surge pricing

Bike-shares (the local service is called Divvy) are a great way to get around town; Uber has also launched Uber Bikes via its app

At the Fest:

Cashless Option - Go cashless and use your Lolla wristband for all your festival purchase; activation details on Lolla website - must do this before you arrive

Shopping: Be sure to stop by the huge LollaShop @ Buckingham Fountain; or order on Lolla Mobile app and pick up at to-go tent

Dining: Chow Town, curated by celebrity chef, Graham Elliott, offers much more than typical carnival-type fare

You can allso order pizza from mobile app and pick up at tent near Buckingham Fountain

After Shows: If you can`t catch your favorite artist at the festival, you may be able to see them performing at a smaller venue around town - check out the Lolla website for details

Packing List Do's & Don'ts:

Do Bring:

A small drawstring backpack only - backpacks w/ multiple pockets are prohibited

Portable power for your cell phone

Sunscreen lotion (aerosol cans prohibited)

Water bottle

Cash or ATM card as a backup

ID

Earplugs

Flip flops

Don't bring or wear: