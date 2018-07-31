Antino Jones convicted of attempted first degree intentional homicide with dangerous weapon

FOND DU LAC — 32-year-old Antino Jones on Monday, July 30 entered a no contest plea to one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon and was found guilty. The remaining counts were dismissed and read-in to the court record.

This investigation revealed a shooting occurred on November 19, 2017 at approximately 4:00 a.m. near the area of Western Avenue and Oak Street in the City of Fond du Lac, across from the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The victim was shot in the abdomen after being shot at three times. His girlfriend drove him to St. Agnes Hospital. Surgery was performed and the doctor noted that without surgery the victim would have died from the gunshot wound.

Jones faces up to 45 years of initial prison confinement and 20 years of extended supervision. Sentencing will occur at a later date.