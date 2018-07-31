Bucks hold ceremonial signing to signify substantial completion of new Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks held a ceremonial signing on Tuesday, July 31 to signify the substantial completion of the new Fiserv Forum — which will open Aug. 26.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv, Inc. announced on Thursday, July 26 that Fiserv has signed an exclusive naming rights agreement for the nearly completed Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center.

Fiserv is based in Brookfield. It is a financial services technology company.

Fiserv Forum will serve as home to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Marquette University Golden Eagles men’s basketball team, and as a showcase for world-class entertainment and other events.