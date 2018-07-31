Crash involving semi, dump truck shuts down WIS 100 near I-94 in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — All lanes on WIS 100 were temporarily closed Tuesday, July 31st at I-94 in West Allis due to a crash involving a semi and a dump truck. All lanes have since reopened.

At one point, southbound traffic was stopped at Bluemound Rd. and northbound traffic was stopped at HWY 100 and Greenfield.

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE:

– WIS 100 NB and SB closed at I-94 due to crash.

– I-94 EAST exit closed at WIS 100.

– I-94 WEST exit closed to WIS 100 SB pic.twitter.com/pEPuEke1YD — WI Zoo Interchange (@WIZooIC) July 31, 2018

West Allis police say they do not have an estimate at this point as to how long the lanes will be closed.

CLICK HERE to monitor the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map

CLICK HERE to monitor the WisDOT traffic cams

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.