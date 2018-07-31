Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at NCL Graphic Specialties in Pewaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEWAUKEE -- Firefighters on Tuesday morning, July 31 responded to the scene of a two-alarm industrial fire in Pewaukee. The call came in around 12:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene heavy fire was coming from the roof of NCL Graphic Specialties -- as well as the back of the building. Official say 20 employees were inside the facility when the fire broke out. Everyone made it out safely.

"It’s full of paper. What NCL does is stock rolls of paper and cardboard. So where the fire was, was all rolled paper and cardboard," said Pewaukee fire officials.

Authorities say a portion of the roof collapsed onto the source of the fire. At this time, firefighters are waiting on a demo crew to arrive and remove the roof -- so they can get to the fire.

“When the roof collapsed, it protected the paper and we could not get the water on the paper rolls –- which just caused a headache for all of our crews and that’s why it is taking so long because we just have to wait to pull it all apart," said Pewaukee fire officials.

Officials say about a third of the building is a loss -- with an estimated damaged of a million dollars.

At one point, roughly 100 firefighters from Pewaukee and surrounding departments were on the scene. Additionally, Waukesha County hazmat crews are also on scene, monitoring air and run off from the building. So far, there are no environmental concerns.