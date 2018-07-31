× First-ever game to be played at Fiserv Forum pits Bucks against Bulls

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks revealed on Tuesday, July 31 the team will play the first-ever game at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. (CT) when they open the 2018 preseason schedule against the Chicago Bulls.

A news release indicates the team will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Oct. 12, in the 42nd MACC Fund game. The annual MACC Fund Game is the cornerstone of the Bucks’ over 40-year founding commitment to Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc. (MACC Fund).

Tickets for both Fiserv Forum games will go on sale at 10 a.m. (CT) on Monday, Aug. 6., and can be purchased at bucks.com or by calling 1-877-4NBA-TIX. Groups looking to purchase tickets for both home games should call 414-227-0599 to speak with a Bucks representative.

In addition to the Bucks’ two home games, the team will travel to play Minnesota (location is TBA) on Sunday, Oct. 7 and Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Oct. 9, against the Thunder.

2018 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location Time (CT) Wednesday, Oct. 3 vs. Chicago Fiserv Forum 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 @ Minnesota TBA 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9 @ Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena 7:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 vs. Minnesota Fiserv Forum 7:30 pm.