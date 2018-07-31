Greater success with less effort: Gardening expert is in with help to growing green and easy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Good people, great food and green and easy gardening. You can find it all at the Wisconsin State Fair. Gardening expert, Melinda Myers, joins Real Milwaukee with a preview of the presentations she'll be doing at the fair this week and next.

Gardening expert Melinda Myers will present 'Green & Easy Gardening' at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily on August 2-12 at We Energies Energy Park during the Wisconsin State Fair.

Myers' presentation will include strategies for creating a landscape that is both low maintenance and eco-friendly. She`ll cover everything from improving the soil; winning plant varieties to try; managing and harvesting rain water; eco-friendly gardening; attracting pollinators; growing successful shade gardens; edible gardens and more.

With a bit of planning, proper selection and the right techniques and products, it can be easier than ever to create a low maintenance, eco-friendly landscape that produces beautiful flowers, edibles, attracts beneficial pollinators and conserves water,' said Myers.

Myers will be available to answer attendees` gardening questions after each of her presentations. While supplies last, attendees will receive goodie bags filled with product samples, gardening information and more. There will also be product and gift card giveaways during each talk.