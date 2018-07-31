‘He was somehow connected to everyone:’ Thousands expected to honor fallen Officer Michael Michalski

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski's funeral is set for Wednesday, Aug. 1 There are signs the loss will be felt deeply by thousands.

Officers from across the area and across the country will escort Officer Michalski's body from a church in Oak Creek, up past Milwaukee police headquarters, and finally to rest in Brookfield.

Michalski, 52, was a 17-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department. He was shot and killed by a suspect Wednesday, July 25 at 28th and Wright.

Robyn Booth started the MPD wives and spouses support group four years ago -- and continues to support the department. She said, Michalski was well-liked.

"He was somehow connected to everyone I've spoken to -- whether they are part of the police community or not," Booth said.

Booth and others are already looking ahead to several fundraisers including a pizza sale at Milwaukee's Valley Inn -- with a goal to ensure Michalski and other fallen officers are never forgotten.

"Every large pizza -- $5 is going towards Mike," said Barbara Orban, manager of Valley Inn.

Wednesday's funeral is expected to be massive. Oak Creek police are warning drivers of expected delays and closures around Oak Creek Assembly of God church -- where Michalski's visitation will be held from 1 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Access to the church is restricted due to the construction area. Once the subsequent procession begins, police will shut down the intersection of 13th and Rawson. It is expected to close for at least an hour starting at 5 p.m. Drivers are expected to seek alternative routes to the interstate -- like Drexel or College Avenues.

CLICK HERE to view the planned Officer Michalski Funeral Procession Route

Dozens of law enforcement agencies from across the country are expected to help bring the body of Officer Michalski to Wisconsin Memorial Park -- the cemetery will Michaski will be laid to rest. On Tuesday afternoon, crews were busy placing large flags around the grounds -- a fitting tribute to a man who dedicated his life to his country, community and God.

"To know that he is with the Lord right now - there is something very peaceful about that," Orban said.

Booth said she wants to be able to give money raised from several different fundraisers back to Michalski's family. She is also collecting funds for a permanent officers memorial.

The Milwaukee Police Department has created a GoFundMe page for Officer Michalski’s family.

Anyone wishing to make a donation may do so at any Tri City National Bank, or you can send any donations to the address below:

Michael J. Michalski Memorial Fund

C/O Tri City National Bank

7525 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53219