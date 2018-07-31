× Man crashes vehicle into apartment building while fleeing Kenosha deputy

KENOSHA COUNTY — A 26-year-old Kenosha man was taken into custody Monday morning, July 30 following a police pursuit and crash.

It began around 7:00 a.m. after a Kenosha County deputy observed a vehicle traveling in a suspicious manner on Birch Road just west of Sheridan Road. The 2001 Chevrolet sedan speed off at a high rate of speed in an effort to elude the deputy who was attempting to initiate a traffic stop.

The deputy began to pursue the vehicle on 18th Street and then west on Madison Road with speeds reaching up to 70 m.p.h.

The suspect vehicle reached 30th Avenue — and while traveling northbound attempted to turn into the Meadowood Apartment Complex. The suspect vehicle failed to negotiate this turn and struck the apartment building — which was vacant.

The suspect exited the vehicle and took off on foot. He was later located and taken into custody.

The suspect has been charged with Operating a Motor vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, 1st Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Vehicle/Operator Flee/Elude Officer, and Resisting an Officer. As well as numerous traffic offenses.

No injuries were reported for this incident.