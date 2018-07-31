National Night Out: Community, law enforcement come together in Glendale

Posted 9:16 pm, July 31, 2018

GLENDALE -- It was a night full of fun as the Glendale community and law enforcement came together for National Night Out on Tuesday, July 31.

The Glendale Police Department and North Shore Fire and Rescue invited families in the area for music, food, activities and more.

There were vehicle extraction demonstrations -- and Flight for Life even landed at the site.

National Night out is an annual campaign that promotes community relationships.

"I think it really means something to them, probably if I had to stand in their shoes, to see the community out here supporting them and positively engaging with them," said Robert Whitaker, North Shore Fire Chief.

The North Shore Fire Department also celebrated the donation of some new equipment from Firehouse Subs.