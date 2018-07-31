Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Glendale Police Department previewing National Night Out. National Night Out will be held Tuesday, July 31 at the Glendale Police Department. This event is hosted in cooperation with the North Shore Fire Department.

About National Night Out (website)

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

