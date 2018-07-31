× North Shore Bank celebrates 95th anniversary in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood leaders gathered on Tuesday, July 31 to honor North Shore Bank’s 95th anniversary in the city.

To honor the big day, the bank opened a new branch. But the bank was not the only thing in the spotlight. A custom bike rack designed by Shorewood High School students was unveiled.

“I kind of wanted to do a bike figure but including the lake somehow and getting the ‘S’ of Shorewood in there,” said Leo Fowler, Shorewood High School graduate.

The group of students, along with their teacher, collaborated and worked on the project for days.