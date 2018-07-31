Parents of students eager to take advantage of sales tax holiday, ‘a nice saving for families’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON -- Wisconsin's first sales tax holiday starts Wednesday, Aug. 1 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 5 For those five days, back-to-school items, certain clothing and a whole host of other items are exempt from the state's sales tax. Shoppers are ecstatic about the opportunity.

"I don't know what I need, so I'm just grabbing a bunch of stuff," said Joy Buford, a mother of four.

For moms like Buford, purchasing supplies and clothing for the new school year can break the bank.

"I feel it every year," Buford said.

The focus for the sales tax holiday is for families to save on those supplies and other items.

"It's a nice saving for families who are doing their back-to-school shopping. But it's also available to anyone," said Rick Chandler, Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

The restrictions

During the Sales Tax Holiday (Aug. 1-5), purchases of these items are not taxable:

Clothing – sales price of each item must be $75 or less

Computer purchased by a consumer for their personal use – sales price of each computer must be $750 or less

School computer supplies purchased by the consumer for their personal use – sales price of each item must be $250 or less

School supplies – sales price of each item must be $75 or less

Many other items are also included. For a complete list, CLICK HERE.

The sales tax holiday will be particularly beneficial to families doing back-to-school shopping, but all taxpayers will be able to make purchases of eligible items without paying sales tax.

Area stores like Meijer and Walmart are preparing for an influx of shoppers.

"We're really excited about going big for the back-to-school season," said Chad Phillips.

Items like televisions, cell phones and home appliances will not see a tax cut. They are considered luxury items.

Knowing the dollars won't be adding up as much brings relief to Jolene Jacoby.

"Eight bucks adds up, seven bucks adds up, anytime I can save money, I'm happy," Jacoby said.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue estimates the holiday will save shoppers almost $15 million.