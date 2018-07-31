Racine man charged with child abuse, 3-year-old suffered ‘spiral fracture’

RACINE — A 32-year-old Racine man is charged with physical abuse of a child. The accused is Thomas Lybek.

According to the criminal complaint, a 3-year-old child was brought to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine on June 4. An examination determined the child’s arm might have a spiral fracture.

Investigators questioned the mother of the child — and she indicated the child was not following Lybek’s directions at lunch. Apparently Lybek because “frustrated and upset” — and grabbed the child “by the arm in a pulling/twisting motion” to get a fork out of the child’s hand. The mother indicated the child began crying, but she “thought it was because he was scared.” When the child got up from his nap, the complaint says he was “complaining about his arm.” The child was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators say hospital personnel noted “the child’s upper right arm was bruised and swollen” and that “the break to his arm was definitely a ‘spiral fracture.'” The hospital official noted “this type of fracture can only be caused by a pulling/twisting of the child’s arm, and that it would not be caused by a fall.”

Lybek is due in court for his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 8.