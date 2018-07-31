Brewers pick up 2nd baseman Jonathan Schoop from Orioles; trade away Villar, others

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are picking up second baseman Jonathan Schoop from the Baltimore Orioles.

The Brewers say in exchange the Orioles will get second baseman Jonathan Villar, RHP Luis Ortiz and infielder Jean Carmona.

INF Jonathan Schoop has been acquired from Baltimore in exchange for 2B Jonathan Villar, RHP Luis Ortiz and INF Jean Carmona. pic.twitter.com/3hcU99HIY9 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 31, 2018

According to the Brewers, Schoop, 26, batted .244 (85-for-349) with 17 HR and 40 RBI in 85 games with the Orioles this season, making 84 starts, all at second base. He has hit safely in 22 of his last 23 games, batting .360 (36-for-100) with 9 HR and 19 RBI during this stretch. He is on a current 12-game hitting streak, posting a .345 batting average (19-for-55) with 7 HR and 16 RBI.

Schoop, who is under team control through the 2019 season, has played his entire six-year career (2013-18) with Baltimore, batting .261 with 106 HR and 312 RBI in 635 games. He has played primarily at second base (602 starts) and has also played third base (14 starts, all in 2014) and shortstop (2 starts, both in 2017). He was a first time All-Star last season as he batted .293 with 32 HR and 105 RBI in 160 games. He ranked among the 2017 American League leaders in hits (6th, 182) and RBI (6th).