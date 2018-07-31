× State Fair cream puffs: A prize any contest winner can sink their teeth into

WEST ALLIS — The winners of 600 six-packs of Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs made their way to the fair park on Tuesday morning, July 31 to pick up their prize.

The cream puff contest is a win-win for the fair. It exposes a bunch of people to one of the fair’s signature delicacies — and also gives the workers in the cream puff pavilion to get a rhythm making and packaging up the puffs before the fair opens on Thursday.

In 2017, more than 400,000 cream puffs were sold at the Wisconsin State Fair. The Wisconsin Bakers Association tells FOX6 News they go through about 15,000 gallons of cream to prepare them for fair goers.

The Wisconsin State Fair runs from Thursday, August 2 through Sunday, August 12.