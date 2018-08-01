Caught on camera: Curious black bear gets locked inside a car, see how he got out

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement warns the public all the time not to leave their cars unlocked — because it makes it easier for thieves to steal.

Well, in Jefferson County, Colorado, it also allowed a curious black bear to get inside — somehow get locked inside — and then tear apart the inside of the vehicle.

Law enforcement use a rope to safely open the car’s door — and release the bear. It was all captured on camera.

Officials say this is actually the second time this week that they have had to release a bear from a vehicle that got locked inside.