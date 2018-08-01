× CDC warns people not to wash, reuse condoms

NEW YORK – Apparently, it needs to be said: Don’t wash or reuse condoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning and reminded sexually active individuals to use a new condom for each sex act.

“We say it because people do it,” the CDC tweeted.

The advice was issued as the number of sexually transmitted diseases is on the rise, according to the CDC. Cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis – the three most commonly reported conditions in the nation – all recently reached record highs.

There were more than 1.5 million chlamydia cases reported, nearly 400,000 cases of gonorrhea and nearly 24,000 cases of primary and secondary syphilis in 2015.

The correct use of male condoms and other barriers like female condoms and dental dams can reduce the risk of STDs, but only about a third of Americans actually use them, CDC data shows.

The CDC also issued some more condom-related advice in a second tweet.

“Condoms don’t last forever,” the organization tweeted. “Be sure and check the expiration date before using them!”

More information can be found on the CDC website here.