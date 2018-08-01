× Cudahy bakery raises more than $9K for family of fallen Officer Michalski

CUDAHY — A Cudahy bakery is showing its support for the men and women in blue.

“Jen’s Sweet Treats” is donating 100-percent of everything sold Wednesday, August 1 to the family of officer Michael Michalski.

By 2 p.m., the bakery had already sold 1,500 cupcakes and more than 800 muffins.

“Before we opened at six, we had people here at 5:15 and it’s been pretty much non-stop all day,” Jen Clark with Jen’s Sweet Treats said. “It’s just great to see people all come out for this. He’s definitely a hometown hero.”

Michalski’s death hits close to home for the bakery as one worker there also works with the officer’s wife.

By 6:30 p.m., the bakery raised a total of $9,644.39.