Funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski unfolds in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — Thousands of law enforcement from around Wisconsin and the nation are expected in Oak Creek on Wednesday, Aug. 1 to pay their respects to fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski. His funeral will take place at Oak Creek Assembly of God — just south of 13th and Rawson.

Michalski’s visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The funeral will begin shortly after 3 p.m. Michalski’s body will then be taken to Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, where he will be laid to rest.

The funeral is expected to be massive. Oak Creek police are warning drivers of expected delays and closures around the church.

Access to the church is restricted due to the construction area. Once the subsequent procession begins, police will shut down the intersection of 13th and Rawson. It is expected to close for at least an hour starting at 5 p.m. Drivers are expected to seek alternative routes to the interstate — like Drexel or College Avenues.

CLICK HERE to view the planned Officer Michalski Funeral Procession Route

MCTS is also announcing multiple detours that will take place on Wednesday due to the funeral procession. Bus riders should prepare for possible delays across the system. The affected routes include:

The Milwaukee Police Department has created a GoFundMe page for Officer Michalski’s family.

Anyone wishing to make a donation may do so at any Tri City National Bank, or you can send any donations to the address below:

Michael J. Michalski Memorial Fund

C/O Tri City National Bank

7525 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53219