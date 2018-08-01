‘It’s the least I can do:’ Crowds of people, law enforcement gather to overpass to watch procession for fallen officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE --Thousands of people turned out all along the route to catch a glimpse of the motorcade. The procession for fallen Officer Michael Michalski on Wednesday, August 1, stretched dozens and dozens of cars deep drawing in law enforcement from across the state.

Along the beginning of the route, people from the surrounding neighborhood turned out to watch the procession in person.

More than 100 community members as well as police officers gathered on the overpass at Lincoln and I-94 to watch the funeral procession, show their support for law enforcement and honor Michael Michalski.

"The officer gave his life for the community and I just feel it's the least I can do," Jim said.

For this father, the tribute to the fallen officer hits close to home.

"My son just started three weeks ago at the academy himself to be an officer," Jim said.

As the miles long line of police vehicles accompanies the hearse down the highway, the crowd held up American flags. Fellow men and women in blue -- standing and saluting.

"Seeing cops from Chicago, Superior, Eau Claire and Fon du Lac," Kent Stern said.

"This is overwhelming -- I'm going to be honest," Milwaukee resident April Pekel said. "I'm shaking because I've never seen anything like this before."

An image of unity below and gratitude overhead.

"Each and every day they're out there risking their lives to protect us, to serve us," Menomonee Falls resident Ola Olapo said. "I feel like it's very important to let them know and remind us that they have our support.