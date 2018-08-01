Packers guard Jerry Kramer gets into Pro Football Hall of Fame, 50 years after retiring from NFL

GREEN BAY — Packers guard Jerry Kramer last played for Green Bay 50 years ago. This weekend, he finally goes into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

FOX6’s Kaitlin Sharkey got the opportunity to sit down one-on-one with the Titletown legend during a recent visit to Lambeau Field.

Kaitlin Sharkey: The resounding theme that I’ve heard talking about you and talking with fans is that Jerry Kramer is going into the Hall of Fame and everyone says it’s about time. Do you feel that way? And why do you think it took so long? And is your frustration level kind of seized? Jerry Kramer: Yeah, you know, it’s an emotional experience, Kaitlin. It just is a very emotional experience. Even being nominated is emotional — and waiting for the ultimate answer is emotional. And so you get down, you get angry, you get depressed, you get up, you get over, you get in and out and through and back and over again. And it is a very emotional moment. So I finally got a hold of my emotions and decided that I had a wonderful ride and a wonderful career and the game had been very, very good to me. And if it wasn’t going to give me one more prize, I wasn’t going to let it impact the hundred prizes I did receive.

Kaitlin Sharkey: Everyone talks about your big moment obviously, the Ice Bowl and all those stories. Is there a moment that you think kind of goes untold or unsung that kind of sticks out in your mind that was a really cool moment too –but it doesn’t get as much play as the Ice bowl of course? Jerry Kramer: One of my favorite plays — when coach Lombardi pumped me up. He’d put his arm on me, hand on me, and told me I was going to be a great football player. And it gave me an emotional inspirational surge of energy. And from that moment on, I wanted to play the perfect game. Never told anybody it, never talked with anyone about it, and I never divulged it to anyone. But I wanted to go on that sweep and block a half a dozen guys, something like that I always tried to block more than one, and one time I got 4. So I knocked the cornerback down, I knocked the linebacker down, I knocked the safety down and then I got a defensive end that was coming across. And Ray Whitecka was our line coach and he said, ‘Watch this boys.” And he pointed it out in the locker room in front of the guys — and the whooted and hollered and yipped and carried on and made me feel like a running back or something. But that play is something I’d love to, I don’t have it, we tried to get it a couple of times. But we can’t find it or it’s not there. But that in my back of my mind as one of my all time favorite plays because I did something I wanted to do for a while.