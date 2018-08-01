Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle near 26th & Atkinson; suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, July 31.
It happened just before 9 p.m. near 26th and Atkinson.
Milwaukee Police initially responded to a shots fired call near the area but when they arrived, officers were told that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
MPD said a suspect is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
