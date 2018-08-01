× Report: ‘Measurable progress for a contract extension’ for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY — Ian Rapoport, an insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com is indicating in a tweet that “there has been measurable progress for a contract extension” for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Watch below.

From Inside Training Camp: Over the last few days, there has been measurable progress for a contract extension for #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/9lPBoHdeAU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2018

In April, Rodgers was quoted in a Yahoo article saying he is ready to play quarterback to the best of his ability and thinks the contract talks will take care of themselves.

“Ultimately like the last time, obviously it was large financial numbers. I think it was a deal that myself and the team was happy about it — gave us the ability to do some things that gave us a cap number that never would really never go above an unmanageable level, so obviously I want to finish my career here. I’ve said that that a number of times and still have two years on my deal, so we will see what happens this off-season,” said Rodgers.