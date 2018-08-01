Report: Packers linebacker Jake Ryan suffers torn ACL, 2018 season is over

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 01: Jake Ryan #47 of the Green Bay Packers and Kerry Hyder #61 of the Detroit Lions react to a neck injury to Quinten Rollins (not pictured) of the Packers during the third quarter at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, according to a source connected to Ian Rapoport, an insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com.

