Silver Alert: Search is on for 86-year-old James Shellum, last seen in Mauston

MAUSTON, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 86-year-old James Shellum of Burnsville, Minnesota. Shellum was last seen in Mauston, Wisconsin early Wednesday morning, Aug. 1.

Shellum went missing Tuesday evening, July 31. He used a bank car at a BP gas station in Mauston, Wisconsin around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He commented to the clerk that he was headed back to Minnesota but has not arrived.

He is described as a male, white, with gray/balding hair and eyeglasses. He is 5’10” and 170 pounds.

He is driving a tan 2003 Buick LeSabre with MN plates: 493VPY.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnsville Police Department at 952-895-4600.