Silver Alert: Search is on for missing 90-year-old man from Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS — A Silver Alert has been issued for Lavern Koch of Wisconsin Dells.

Officials say Koch, 90, left his residence near on Fur Court sometime on Wednesday, August 1 around 1 p.m. and has not returned. He left with his vehicle, a dark blue 2007 Buick Lacrosse CXL with the Wisconsin license plate: 474-ELE.

Koch is described as male, white, 5 feet tall, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown shirt, tennis shoes and a black/silver watch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304.