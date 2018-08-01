The Ozaukee County Fair ‘is one of the Midwest’s last free fairs’

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- The Ozaukee County Fair is one of the last free fairs in the Midwest. Carl spent the morning checking out the action that will be featured on all five days.
About The Ozaukee County Fair (website)
The 159th Annual Ozaukee County Fair takes place in downtown Cedarburg and is one of the Midwest's last free fairs. With fun for the entire family, live music, demolition derbies and more, there's something for everyone at the Ozaukee County Fair!
Since 1859, the Ozaukee County Fair has been offering residents and visitors great traditional fair entertainment such as live music, truck & tractor pulls, a full midway, fireworks, demolition derbies, horse shows, contests, 4H and livestock exhibitions & judging, kids entertainment and more!
Ozaukee County sits just north of Milwaukee County, along Wisconsin’s beautiful lakefront. Spanning from Belgium’s stunning sandy shores and hiking trails at the north, to Mequon’s thriving urban center at the south, Ozaukee County offers everything from breath-taking landscapes and historic downtowns to world-class museums, festivals and fairs! The 30-mile paved Interurban Trail is a great way explore this beautiful and vibrant county. The Ozaukee County Fairgrounds are at Fireman’s Park, just north of Cedarburg’s walkable downtown.