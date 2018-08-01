The Ozaukee County Fair ‘is one of the Midwest’s last free fairs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- The Ozaukee County Fair is one of the last free fairs in the Midwest. Carl spent the morning checking out the action that will be featured on all five days.

About The Ozaukee County Fair (website)

The 159th Annual Ozaukee County Fair takes place in downtown Cedarburg and is one of the Midwest's last free fairs. With fun for the entire family, live music, demolition derbies and more, there's something for everyone at the Ozaukee County Fair!

Since 1859, the Ozaukee County Fair has been offering residents and visitors great traditional fair entertainment such as live music, truck & tractor pulls, a full midway, fireworks, demolition derbies, horse shows, contests, 4H and livestock exhibitions & judging, kids entertainment and more!

