× This ‘Game of Thrones’ castle is up for sale

Game of Thrones fans — listen up! If you’ve ever wanted to own a Westeros castle — now’s your chance.

The castle that was used for the exteriors of House Tully’s “Riverrun” in season three is up for sale.

Officially, it’s known as “Gosford castle,” and the starting price tag is half a million pounds, or a little more than $600,000.

It’s actually only part of the northern Ireland castle that’s for sale. According to the listing, it’s been partially developed and could house six apartments.

A big catch — there’s no heat, so you might have to save room in your budget for some “Game of Thrones-style costumes.”