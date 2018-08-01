× Ways you can help in the wake of Officer Michael Michalski’s passing

MILWAUKEE — There are multiple ways you can offer your help in the wake of Officer Michael Michalski’s passing.

The Milwaukee Police Department has created a GoFundMe page for Officer Michael Michalski’s family.

Anyone wishing to make a donation may do so at any Tri City National Bank, or you can send any donations to the address below:

Michael J. Michalski Memorial Fund

C/O Tri City National Bank

7525 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53219

Lastly, North Shore Bank branches will offer free coin counting through Saturday, Aug. 4 in an effort to raise money for the family of Officer Michalski. Anyone can bring in loose change to be counted and contribute it or make monetary donations to the fund at North Shore Bank offices in Metro Milwaukee. CLICK HERE for locations and hours.

Additionally, North Shore Bank will tally the amount counted throughout the week’s effort and match it in the form of a donation (up to $1,000 across all branches) to the Michalski Memorial Fund.