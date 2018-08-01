× ‘We do things in twos:’ Twin sisters marry twin brothers

JACKSON, Mich. — OK are you ready for this one — yes you’re seeing double. But don’t worry, there’s nothing wrong with your eyes.

These identical sets of twins in Michigan are making headlines all in the name of love. That’s right — identical twin sisters Kassie and Krissie Bevier are getting ready to tie the knot with identical twin brothers Nick and Zack Lewan.

“I’m in disbelief sometimes of just how everything happened,” Nick said.

“It basically happened at the same time….which is par for the course for us. We do things in twos,” Kassie said.

Nick and Kassie met in class back in 2014.

“We were in a psych class and you know how psychology loves twin studies, and so the professor was like, ‘Hey are there any twins in the room? Raise your hand if you are a twin,’ and we both raised our hands. And he turned around and saw, and that was it,” Kassie said.

A short time later Nick’s twin brother Zack started exchanging social media messages with Kassie’s twin sister Krissie and the rest was history.

“I just saw his name and I was like ‘Kassie, is his brother’s name Zack?And she said yes and I was just like ‘oh my gosh, he’s talking to me,” Krissie said.

Krissie and Zack get married on Friday, August 3 while Kassie and Nick tie the knot on Saturday, August 4. They will then have a joint wedding reception on Saturday night.

“And it’s just normal. We just flow together and it makes sense,” Krissie said.