West Bend Lofts at Fiserv Forum redefine ‘premium service’ in an arena

MILWAUKEE — Now that Fiserv Forum is open for business, we are getting an inside look at some of the best seats in the house. The premier space at the new arena certainly takes suite seating to the next level.

The 33 luxury “West Bend Lofts” were unveiled on Wednesday, Aug. 1. They are situated on the east side of Fiserv Forum — and feature a sweeping view of the arena.

“This is part of our way to really like redefine what premium service can be like in an arena,” said Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin.

“Wow! I just actually walked in today for the first time,” said Kevin Steiner, President and CEO of West Bend Mutual Insurance.

Included in the “wow” factor — chef-crafted bites, cushy seats and private dining. In the foyer, there is a floor-to-ceiling view overlooking the soon-to-be Entertainment Block.

“For those who are ticket holders, it truly will be a premier experience. We’re proud to have our name on it. Proud to be part of the Bucks family,” Steiner said.

Together, the Bucks and West Bend Mutual Insurance are not only showing pride in the suite seats, but also a $150,000 gift benefiting the Washington County community — a multi-sport court next to the Boys and Girls Club in West Bend.

“We’re providing good opportunities for boys and girls and maybe some who don’t have the same advantages as others in our community. So it’s a wonderful thing,” Steiner said.

“To be an example, to be really template of good citizenship,” Feigin said.

The West Bend Lofts are sold out for all Bucks and Marquette University basketball games. But limited options remain for select events.