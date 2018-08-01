× Wisconsin Humane Society: Every dollar raised in August will be matched, up to $100K

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) announced on Wednesday, Aug. 1 that every single dollar donated to its Milwaukee, Racine or Ozaukee Campuses in the month of August will be matched up to $100,000.

A news release says thanks to the Nicholas Family Foundation, Jude Ford, Pat Bachhuber, Nancy Behrens, Todd & Kim James, Kathleen Ryan, and other friends of the Wisconsin Humane Society, donations to WHS this month will have double their impact for animals.

Angela Speed, vice president of communications at WHS issued this statement in the release:

“We are in the middle of our busiest season, caring for about 900 animals a day, all at a time when donations traditionally slow down. This opportunity couldn’t come at a better time and we’re so grateful to those donors who will undoubtedly inspire others with their generosity.”

If you’d like to make a gift and double your impact for animals in need, simply go to wihumane.org/2018match or call 414-431-6119.