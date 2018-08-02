Associated Bank exec makes a puff promise & keeps it: ‘You can’t pass up a cream puff!’ 👏

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- It was sweet satisfaction for 100 lucky Wisconsin State Fair visitors.

"He came out and he said that he was going to buy everyone a cream puff, so we took him up on it!" said Dale Cassel.

Representing Associated Bank and its newly-sponsored amphitheater -- and admittedly overdressed for the occasion, Christopher Piotrowski gave his word to the people attending the fair's opening ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 2.

"I am going to drown my sorrows in some cream puffs shortly after this -- so come join me shortly after this," said Piotrowski.

Piotrowski did not disappoint. Following the festivities, the crowd followed him to the Original Cream Puff Pavilion -- smiling from ear to ear.

"Start out with a cream puff. We're starving. This is our breakfast, thank you!" said Kory Severson.

"Very happy!" said Julie Geincke.

"Super nice of them -- and you can't pass up a cream puff," said Jody Kleven.

It was a surprise sweetened with a dash of generosity.

"Giving us a chance to connect with community members of all ages and seeing everyone come here for the food, the fun, the rides, the agriculture -- it's just great to see everyone come to life and add a little more excitement on top of it that they didn't expect," said Piotrowski.

