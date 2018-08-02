‘Diverse events and offerings:’ 2018 Bronzeville Week kicks off on Aug. 4

MILWAUKEE — Alderwoman Milele Coggs on Thursday, Aug. 2 launched the 2018 Bronzeville Week during a news conference on t America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

Alderwoman Coggs was joined by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, as well as additional event supporters and stakeholders.

Bronzeville Week 2018 is taking place August 4 – 11, with the HaRUNbee 5K Walk/Run kicking things off on Saturday, August 4 at 9 a.m. Music and family-friendly entertainment will be provided during the new Live on King Drive event on Saturday, August 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2323 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. To register online for the 5K Walk/Run, please go to www.unitedwaygmwc.org/HaRUNbee.

The Bronzeville Arts and Cultural Festivalwill take place on Sunday, August 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

“Bronzeville Week has become synonymous with arts, culture and commerce and thousands have enjoyed its diverse events and offerings each year. It has truly become an enjoyable and enriching August tradition in Milwaukee, and one that is welcoming to families and people of all ages and backgrounds,” Alderwoman Coggs said.

An official City of Milwaukee event now in its sixth full year, Bronzeville Week is a celebration of Milwaukee’s African American legacy of culture, arts, history and entertainment. It is sponsored by the City of Milwaukee, the Bader Foundation, the Historic King Drive BID, the Milwaukee Bucks, VISIT Milwaukee, Alderwoman Coggs and more. Sponsors for individual events will be highlighted throughout the week.