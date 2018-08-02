× Fond du Lac officer, deputy hurt while attempting to arrest battery suspect

FOND DU LAC –A Fond du Lac Police Department Officer and a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputy were injured while attempting to take a battery suspect into custody on Wednesday evening, Aug. 1.

Officers were called to the Hazen Court Apartments in Fond du Lac around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived they discovered the suspect, a 32-year-old Portage man had already left the scene. A description of the suspect and his vehicle were given out to law enforcement.

About ten minutes later, a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Deputy spotted the suspect vehicle and made a traffic stop on the vehicle. As the deputy was attempting to detain the suspect, the suspect began to assault the deputy by punching him numerous times in the face. A Fond du Lac Police Officer arrived on the scene to assist where the suspect continued to fight with officers. The officer was also struck in the face. Eventually, a Taser was used to subdue the suspect and take him into custody.

The injured Fond du Lac Police officer was treated for a broken elbow and head/facial injuries. The deputy had head and facial injuries.

The 32-year-old suspect is currently being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail — and expected to be charged with suffocation, strangulation, battery, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim for the original incident at the apartment complex. In addition, he will likely face multiple charges of battery to a law enforcement officer as well as resisting arrest. The suspect was also wanted at the time on two outstanding arrest warrants.