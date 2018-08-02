× Good Samaritan assists in rescue of 10-year-old girl who fell into Fox River in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A 10-year-old girl was rescued from the Fox River in Burlington late on Thursday afternoon. Aug. 2.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., when Burlington police took a report of a child in the water near the Burlington Dog Park.

Police said a good Samaritan swam out to the girl and helped keep her above water — and got her to an island n the river. Rescue crews then used a ladder to get her to shore. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

According to police, it is believed the victim and two other girls were playing on the rocks when one fell in. All three were reunited with their families.