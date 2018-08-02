Gov. Walker, Mayor Barrett attend 2018 Wisconsin State Fair opening ceremonies

WEST ALLIS — It’s been a Wisconsin tradition for the past 167 years. On Thursday morning, Aug. 2 the gates to the Wisconsin State Fair officially opened for 2018.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Governor Scott Walker attending the opening ceremonies.

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12. The Fair offers a unique experience to all who attend and is an exceptional value with 30 FREE entertainment stages, exciting rides and games in SpinCity, thousands of animals, endless family activities, events, contests, vendors and culinary delights. For the most up-to-date information, visit WiStateFair.com.