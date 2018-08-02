‘It’s just community:’ Wisconsin State Fair invites newcomers, park pros alike to enjoy in summer fun

WEST ALLIS — Year after year, the Wisconsin State Fair attracts both newcomers and park pros.

“It’s my honor as governor to officially open the Wisconsin State Fair,” said Governor Scott Walker.

In no time at all, crowds filled Wisconsin State Fair Park on opening day, Thursday, Aug. 2

“The early bird gets the worm. I’m a fishermen and I wanted to get here early. Plus, it’s easier to park,” said Joseph Trinkl.

“Wisconsin State Fair is a showcase of agriculture, horticulture, crafts, and most importantly — the pride and tradition which we’re steeped in,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO.

Whether that tradition has been passed on between generations…

“I can’t even count how many years — 35, 36 years,” said Kathy Trinkl.

Or this is just the beginning of your fair life…

“The animals and the big slide!” exclaimed Emma.

There is no shortage of fair favorite to go around.

“We work together to make 11 days the greatest days of summer in Wisconsin,” O’Leary said.

There are cream puffs to satisfy your sweet tooth…

“Start out with a cream puff — we’re starving. This is our breakfast, thank you,” said Kory Severson.

Or the Giant Slide, for those craving more of a thrill.

“There’s awesome jumps. And we go to North Carolina — and there’s awesome water slide and it reminds me of that,” said Eli.

Come one, come all — this fair is now open.

“Well it’s just community, coming and having some fun together no matter where you come from, what you’re doing, or who you are. We’re all accepted,” Kathy Trinkl said.