‘It’s traumatizing:’ 8-year-old Milwaukee boy recovers after being shot 3 times

MILWAUKEE -- An 8-year-old boy is recovering after being shot three times. Derrion Kelly was sitting on a relative's porch on Monday evening, July 30 when gunfire came from a passing car. An uncle of Derrion told FOX6 News, one bullet was just a centimeter away from possibly ending the boy's life.

This is the time of year an 8-year-old boy would normally be outside playing with friends. Fourth grade at Engleburg School does not start for a few weeks. Instead, Derrion Kelly is hospitalized with three gunshot wounds.

"One of the bullets went through his back and came back out the side pierced his kidney," said Leonte Jackson, Derrion's uncle.

Another bullet is lodged in his car. A third was surgically removed from his abdomen.

"He's definitely having a hard time breathing. He still has the tubes in his nose,"Jackson said. "Its unbelievable, you know what I mean?"

When the shooting happened near 34th and Locust on Monday evening, Derrion's mother saw it happen.

"Mom was literally right there. She's witnessing the bullets flying and her main concern is, 'I got to get to my son.' So the bullets are flying. She's running towards Derrion and Derrion is running towards the house. Bullets are flying. Once she got him in the house, she realized it was a little too late. He was already hit," Jackson said.

Derrion's mother is still by his side, not at the hospital -- hoping for his speedy recovery.

"You shot a child three times. You shot one car two times. You shot another car seven times. Over ten bullets. When do you stop. You're finishing the clip. It's not acceptable -- not at all," Jackson said.

"He wakes up every hour and that is his main question. Am I safe? It's traumatizing to him right now," Jackson said.

Stark Foods will be donating school supplies and bikes for Derrion and his sister on Friday, Aug. 3 There is also a Go Fund Me site where you can pitch in.