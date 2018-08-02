× Joint venture: Molson Coors Canada teams up with Quebec pot producer to create cannabis-infused products

QUEBEC — A beer company is investing in weed.

Molson Coors Canada, one of the world’s best-known brewers, is entering into a joint venture with a Canadian cannabis company.

The goal is to develop non-alcoholic cannabis-infused products.

This, as Canada loosens its restrictions on marijuana. The country is legalizing recreational marijuana sales in October.

The joint venture will see Molson Coors develop a standalone company with the Hydropothecary Corporation, a pot producer in Quebec.

They will work together to introduce more smoke-free cannabis products to the public.

According to USA Today, the cannabis-infused drinks likely won’t be on shelves until next summer.