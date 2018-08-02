Kids team up with police officers, firefighters to clean up Kosciuszko Park

MILWAUKEE — Kids and volunteers from the Milwaukee Christian Center spent part of their day Thursday, Aug. 2 improving their neighborhood.

About 100 of them were joined by officers from the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2 and Milwaukee Fire Department’s Engine 12. They cleaned up Kosciuszko Park and the surrounding area.

“We talked about why it’s important to keep our community clean. It looks better. It’s given them a purpose and understanding that they’re serving and helping and being good community leaders as kids,” said Arleta Slaughter, Milwaukee Christian Center.

This effort involved kids that are part of the “Promoting Heath Among Teens” and “Youth Development” programs.