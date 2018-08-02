× Kroger planning to extend ban on Visa credit cards currently targeting California stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger is planning to extend a ban on Visa credit cards.

“I do shop at Kroger a lot,” said Leann.

Leann said she swipes her Visa credit card at Kroger stores across the Memphis area, but a new Visa ban affecting Kroger-owned stores in California may extend beyond just those supermarkets.

“It’s a major credit card, and if you’re a carrier of a credit card, you should be able to spend your money no matter where you’re at,” a shopper said.

Right now, the Visa ban only targets 21 stores and five fuel centers in California, and goes into effect later this month.

“By them not being able to accept Visa credit cards there, you know, that’s going to hurt a lot of people,” a shopper said.

Kroger officials said in a statement: “The high costs associated with Visa’s interchange rates and network fees are the highest total fees of any credit card brand and are inconsistent with our customer promise.”

“If you got a credit card and you come here to buy your groceries and they say ‘nah, you can’t buy groceries. We ain’t accepting your card,’ of course you’re going to go somewhere else,” a shopper said.

The company says it will pass along the savings in the form of great prices on the items customers purchase the most, but some people think many customers won’t be able to reap the benefit.

“I’ll just go somewhere else,” a shopper said.

Leann said she’s not going anywhere.

“I’ll just use the other one,” she said.