‘Literally everything’ stolen from work truck that was padlocked with metal cage protecting valuable tools

MILWAUKEE — A work van was broken into on Milwaukee’s lower east side, and everything inside was taken — from tools, to ladders and even a case of water bottles. This, despite the fact that the van’s doors were padlocked shut and a metal cage protected the valuable tools.

“You see, he cut the cage. Just bent the door and goes inside,” said Jacques Boulven.

On Tuesday morning, July 31, Boulven left for work and discovered his livelihood had been stolen. The maintenance engineer’s work van, parked near Jackson and Pleasant, had been broken into. A passenger side door lock was busted, and the cage that protects his tools was cut open.

“It was literally everything. Even his ladders. They even walked off with ladders,” said Mary Boulven-Moore, Jacques’ wife.

Thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen, and the thieves even took off with sunglasses and a case of water.

“It was kind of like, a feeling of disbelief. Don’t know really what to do,” said Boulven-Moore.

They reported the crime to police, and on Thursday, there were fingerprint marks on the van, as the couple tried to determine what to do next.

“It’s everything. He’s invested into his job,” said Boulven-Moore.

They wanted to share their story with hope that someone might know something, and so they could warn others.

“You need to be careful right now. They are going into trucks. They are taking things out,” said Boulven-Moore.

They said they’re frustrated knowing they may never see the tools again.

“Everything of value, he stole,” said Boulven.

While they’re not confident they’ll find their stolen items, they said they are checking things like Craigslist constantly to see whether someone is trying to sell them.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to contact police.