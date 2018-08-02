Live exhibit and food: Brian Kramp roams the grounds of the Wisconsin State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning roaming the grounds at the Wisconsin State Fair. He checked out everything from the agriculture exhibitors to the Giant Slide. He also got a look at the Lambeau Field live exhibit.

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12. The Fair offers a unique experience to all who attend and is an exceptional value with 30 FREE entertainment stages, exciting rides and games in SpinCity, thousands of animals, endless family activities, events, contests, vendors and culinary delights. For the most up-to-date information, visit WiStateFair.com.

At the gate, adult admission is $14. Seniors (60 & over), military/veterans with ID and youth (ages 6-11) admission is $8. Children 5 and under are free.