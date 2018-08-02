Officer goes above and beyond to help homeless man secure a job at McDonald’s

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. — A homeless man says he’s doing great after starting his new job at McDonald’s — a gig a police officer helped him secure.

Officer Carlson with the Tallahassee Police Department spotted Phil outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the area a few weeks ago, and helped him shave so he could apply for a job there.

The officer took things even further — traveling to the state Capitol with Phil to help him secure proper identification, which helped him get his new job.

The owner of the McDonald’s restaurant said Phil is doing well in his new role, and if he stays for at least 90 days, he can qualify for the company’s “Archways to Opportunity” program, which could help him earn a high school diploma and possible college tuition.

Officer Carlson said he saw Phil trying to help himself, and he decided he needed to help Phil out in any way he could.