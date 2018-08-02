Packers fans are relishing opportunity to see Jerry Kramer inducted in Pro Football HOF

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- Packers legend Jerry Kramer is set to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio this weekend.

Fans from Wisconsin ventured east to support the former guard. One in particular from Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, told FOX6 News he met Kramer at the Wisconsin State Fair a few years ago -- and made a promise to the former player.

"And Jerry was doing a book signing, autograph session. And I walked up with his book and he autographed it," said Robert Marty, Packers fan. "And I said to him, 'If they ever put you in the Professional Football Hall of Fame, where you belong, I'm going to Canton, Ohio to see you get in.' He got up and he said, 'Is that your wife?' And I said yes. He asked her if she had a camera. She said yes. He gave me a big bear hug and made her take a picture of us. And he says it means so much to me to hear you say that and to remember me as a football player, that is really cool, thank you very much."

We also caught up with a wife and husband who cheer for different teams. But both respect the play of Kramer.

"I would support anybody that has NFL greatness and Kramer, with the other Lombardi Packers, are in that category. So in that regard, I would support Kramer going in without a doubt. Now if you're asking me to support the Packers in today's world, that's another thing," said Jim Venturini, a Chicago Bears fan.

"I just think because he was the last piece from the Lombardi era and because he is such a great man, I don't understand why he hasn't gotten. But we are also Cubs fans and Ron Santo took a long time to get in. And so who knows, who knows why these things happen. But they eventually do," said Michelle Venturini.

40.798947 -81.378447