Paying to park is going high-tech: Milwaukee installs 7K+ new Smart meters

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is installing new Smart parking meters. The meters will replace the current aging coin-only meters as well as the multi-space LUKE kiosks.

Motorists will be able to use coins, a credit card and/or the MKE Park mobile parking payment app at each Smart meter, offering multiple options to pay for parking throughout the city.

In all, 7,000+ metered spaces will have new Smart meters installed over the next two to three years.